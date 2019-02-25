The best music events in Pasadena this week

Douglas "The Crooner" Roegiers: Live Music Dinner Show

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a dinner show to a birthday tribute, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Go back in time at this dinner show Wednesday night featuring Douglas "The Crooner "Roegiers. You'll enjoy an Italian three-course meal while Roegiers sings standards from a bygone era.Wednesday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m.Sorriso Ristorante & Bar, 46 E. Colorado Blvd.$32Come see prolific cover band The Long Run on stage Friday night at The Rose. They will be playing all the greatest hits of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Eagles, from "Hotel California" to "Life in the Fast Lane."Friday, March 1, 9 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$15Grab a date for this concert at The Rose featuring unique musician Junior Brown. He plays an instrument of his own invention and combined with his rich voice, he creates a sound that crosses from country to blues, to Tex-Mex and more.Saturday, March 2, 9 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$18Get nostalgic Sunday night at The Rose, when Cathy Rich, the daughter of acclaimed jazz drummer and band leader Buddy Rich, takes the stage to celebrate what would be her father's 100th birthday. The tribute performance will include members of Buddy Rich's band along with award-winning drummer Gregg Potter.Sunday, March 3, 9 p.m.The Rose, 245 E. Green St.$20