ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best music events in Pasadena this week

Photo: Daniel Chekalov/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a dinner show to a birthday tribute, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Douglas "The Crooner" Roegiers: Live Music Dinner Show





Go back in time at this dinner show Wednesday night featuring Douglas "The Crooner "Roegiers. You'll enjoy an Italian three-course meal while Roegiers sings standards from a bygone era.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 7 p.m.
Where: Sorriso Ristorante & Bar, 46 E. Colorado Blvd.
Price: $32

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eagles Tribute By The Long Run




Come see prolific cover band The Long Run on stage Friday night at The Rose. They will be playing all the greatest hits of Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Eagles, from "Hotel California" to "Life in the Fast Lane."

When: Friday, March 1, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Junior Brown





Grab a date for this concert at The Rose featuring unique musician Junior Brown. He plays an instrument of his own invention and combined with his rich voice, he creates a sound that crosses from country to blues, to Tex-Mex and more.

When: Saturday, March 2, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Buddy Rich Band





Get nostalgic Sunday night at The Rose, when Cathy Rich, the daughter of acclaimed jazz drummer and band leader Buddy Rich, takes the stage to celebrate what would be her father's 100th birthday. The tribute performance will include members of Buddy Rich's band along with award-winning drummer Gregg Potter.

When: Sunday, March 3, 9 p.m.
Where: The Rose, 245 E. Green St.
Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlinePasadena
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Community and culture events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Fun comedy events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police searching for missing infant's remains in Corona landfill
More dolphins washing up on SoCal beaches
Door Dash bicyclist killed in South LA hit-and-run
Man killed in Van Nuys strip-club shooting
Teen killed in Gardena drive-by shooting ID'd as student at Lawndale school
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite
Show More
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in Van Nuys
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Animal hospital delivers 19 Great Dane puppies
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Eyewitness This: Oscars recap, dolphin rescued at SoCal beach, new local Girl Scouts center
More News