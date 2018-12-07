The best performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this week

'Edward Scissorhands - A Musical Parody'

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a musical parody of "Edward Scissorhands" to a glass fusion night.---Opening this weekend, "Edward Scissorhands - A Musical Parody" takes the classic Tim Burton film starring Johnny Depp and turns it into a one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza. There is a two drink/food item minimum per ticket.Friday, December 7, 8 p.m.; Saturday, December 8, 8 p.m.; Sunday, December 9, noonRockwell Table & Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave.$20. More ticket options available.The Assyrian American Association of Southern California and the Assyrian Arts Institute present A Christmas Extravaganza. The event will feature dance performances from Sherene Melania's Presidio Dance Theatre from San Francisco, including excerpts from the "Nutcracker Ballet." After the performance, there will be picture opportunities with Santa Claus, holiday food and a cash bar.Sunday, December 9, 3:30 p.m.Plaza Del Sol Performance Center, 18111 Nordhoff St.$67; $37 for children 12 and underEnjoy four admissions to the Autry Museum, which explores the American west through art and cultural artifacts. The museum features new and permanent exhibitions that explore the history and culture of the west and the people who lived there.Autry Museum, 4700 Western Heritage Way$25 (38 percent discount off regular price)For a twist on the Paint Nite experience, try Wine and Glass Fusion Night, where attendees learn about the glass fusion process and different forms of glass and get the chance to create their own piece of glass fusion. Guests bring their own wine and snacks.Fire Glass Studio, 8475 Canoga Ave.$50 (44 percent discount off regular price)