The best performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this week

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a one-man play to an art show.---Actor, singer and writer Daniel Beaty transforms himself into 40 different characters in the one-man play EMERGENCY! at The Rosenthal Theater at Inner-City Arts. The free production imagines the reactions of each character as a slave ship anchors in front of the Statue of Liberty.Tuesday, March 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m.The Rosenthal Theater at Inner-City Arts, 720 Kohler St.FreeHead over to the Iron Triangle Brewing Company on Thursday after work for a special pop-up art show. The event showcases the work of 35 local artists, and attendees can purchase pieces without paying a gallery commission. Get there early for the complimentary appetizer hour.Thursday, March 7, 5-9 p.m.Iron Triangle Brewing Company, 1581 Industrial St.$20Female comics take to the stage on Saturday for a special show about "Women of a Certain Age." The show was created by Carole Montgomery (who also serves as host) and will be coming soon to Showtime.Saturday, March 9, 8-10 p.m.Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd.$15 (Members); $20 (General Admission)Catch a preview of the play "Pure Native," or go for opening night on Friday at the Autry Museum of the American West. The play is about a man who tries to persuade his family and friends to support his plan for a bottled water plant on reservation land.Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m.; Thursday, March 7, 8 p.m.; Friday, March 8, 8 p.m.Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way$0-$25Love contemporary art? Head over to the Mash Gallery Saturday night for the start of Radiant Spectrum. The show, which runs through April 20, will feature pieces from 16 modern artists.Saturday, March 9, 7-10:30 p.m.Mash Gallery, 1325 Palmetto St.Free