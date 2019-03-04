Arts & Entertainment

The best performing and visual arts events in Los Angeles this week

Autry Museum of the American West . | Photo: Lindie F. /Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Los Angeles this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a one-man play to an art show.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

EMERGENCY! written and performed by Daniel Beaty





Actor, singer and writer Daniel Beaty transforms himself into 40 different characters in the one-man play EMERGENCY! at The Rosenthal Theater at Inner-City Arts. The free production imagines the reactions of each character as a slave ship anchors in front of the Statue of Liberty.

When: Tuesday, March 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Rosenthal Theater at Inner-City Arts, 720 Kohler St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Conception Art Show





Head over to the Iron Triangle Brewing Company on Thursday after work for a special pop-up art show. The event showcases the work of 35 local artists, and attendees can purchase pieces without paying a gallery commission. Get there early for the complimentary appetizer hour.

When: Thursday, March 7, 5-9 p.m.


Where: Iron Triangle Brewing Company, 1581 Industrial St.

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women of a Certain Age





Female comics take to the stage on Saturday for a special show about "Women of a Certain Age." The show was created by Carole Montgomery (who also serves as host) and will be coming soon to Showtime.

When: Saturday, March 9, 8-10 p.m.

Where: Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd.

Price: $15 (Members); $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The World Premiere of Pure Native





Catch a preview of the play "Pure Native," or go for opening night on Friday at the Autry Museum of the American West. The play is about a man who tries to persuade his family and friends to support his plan for a bottled water plant on reservation land.

When: Wednesday, March 6, 8 p.m.; Thursday, March 7, 8 p.m.; Friday, March 8, 8 p.m.

Where: Autry Museum of the American West, 4700 Western Heritage Way

Price: $0-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Radiant Spectrum Art Event





Love contemporary art? Head over to the Mash Gallery Saturday night for the start of Radiant Spectrum. The show, which runs through April 20, will feature pieces from 16 modern artists.

When: Saturday, March 9, 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Mash Gallery, 1325 Palmetto St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angeleshoodline
TOP STORIES
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Long Beach man charged in 2018 fatal explosion in Aliso Viejo
Thunderbirds pay tribute to fallen pilot at 'Captain Marvel' premiere
Swastikas drawn in blood found at Pan-Pacific Park
Fontana mother arrested in death of 3-year-old daughter
SoCal weather: Storm to bring rain starting Tuesday
OC students denounce photo of fellow students at party with swastika image
Show More
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
Southwest selling $49 tickets from California to Honolulu
Anonymous winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in SC
City Attorney discusses Aliso Canyon gas leak settlement
How to spot stroke warning signs, symptoms
More TOP STORIES News