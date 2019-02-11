ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best performing and visual arts events in Santa Monica this week

Photo: Mervyn Chan/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up four artsy events around Santa Monica this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an evening with author Robert Greene to a Valentine's Day vaudeville magic show.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

An Evening with Robert Greene





Author and speaker Robert Greene discusses his latest book, "The Laws of Human Nature," and the principles of detaching from emotion, mastering self-control, strengthening our ability to read human emotion and more. Greene is the author of a number of best-selling books on the topics of strategy and power, including "The 48 Laws of Power," "The 33 Strategies of War" and "The Art of Seduction."

When: Monday, February 11, 8-9:15 p.m.
Where: The Ann and Jerry Moss Theater--New Roads School, Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Blvd.
Price: $20 (General Admission); $45 (General Admission + Book); $55 (Reserved Section + Book). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art Los Angeles Contemporary 2019




Art Los Angeles Contemporary (ALAC) is a four-day exhibition of established and emerging galleries. Attend the opening night festivities or purchase a one- or four-day pass to discover amazing new artists. Hear from Los Angeles' art community at various talks and lectures about contemporary art throughout the weekend.

When: Wednesday, February 13, 6 p.m.- Sunday, February 17, 6 p.m.
Where: The Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave.
Price: $25 (1-Day Pass (Pre-Sale)). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stephanie Keitz | Exhibition Reception| Doubts About Spaces





Berlin-based artist Stephanie Keitz marks the end of her exhibition, "Doubts About Spaces," with a reception at 18th Street Arts Center. With this exhibition, Keitz creates "negative architectures" using clothing and sculpture. Doubts About Spaces features two large works, "Exhausted Room" (2015), which uses a cast of a shower cubicle, and "Babette" (2018), which displays a cast of a tiled floor of a pavilion called Kosmetiksalon Babette.

When: Saturday, February 16, 2-4 p.m.
Where: 18th Street Arts Center, 1639 18th St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

"The Most Magical Valentine's Day Anywhere"





Spend Valentine's Day enjoying a spectacle of spectacles with "The Most Magical Valentine's Day Anywhere" show. Husband-and-wife vaudeville team Steve Spill and Bozena Wrobel employ levitation, mind reading, magic, comedy and more to entertain and awe the crowd. They will also teach the audience a little bit of magic. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne or sparkling cider and everyone will receive a bag of magic tricks to take home.

When: Thursday, February 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Magicopolis, 1418 4th St.
Price: $19.99

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSanta Monica
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
The best comedy shows in Los Angeles this week
Here's what to do in Los Angeles this week
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Storm to unleash over 5 inches of rain for parts of SoCal
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Massive fire erupts in Huntington Park building
Aranda Briones missing case: 2 arrested on suspicion of murder
Geysers triggered by crash shut down PCH in Santa Monica
Long Beach water main break causes major flooding
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
LA City Council votes unanimously to require contractors to disclose NRA ties
Show More
Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard
Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition
7M Americans were more than 90 days late on car payments in 2018: report
Police chase: Woman taken into custody in Atwater Village
Documentary filmmaker talks visiting El Chapo's home, guilty verdict
More News