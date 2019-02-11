The best performing and visual arts events in Santa Monica this week

We've rounded up four artsy events around Santa Monica this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from an evening with author Robert Greene to a Valentine's Day vaudeville magic show.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
An Evening with Robert Greene
Author and speaker Robert Greene discusses his latest book, "The Laws of Human Nature," and the principles of detaching from emotion, mastering self-control, strengthening our ability to read human emotion and more. Greene is the author of a number of best-selling books on the topics of strategy and power, including "The 48 Laws of Power," "The 33 Strategies of War" and "The Art of Seduction."
When: Monday, February 11, 8-9:15 p.m.
Where: The Ann and Jerry Moss Theater--New Roads School, Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Blvd.
Price: $20 (General Admission); $45 (General Admission + Book); $55 (Reserved Section + Book). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Art Los Angeles Contemporary 2019
Art Los Angeles Contemporary (ALAC) is a four-day exhibition of established and emerging galleries. Attend the opening night festivities or purchase a one- or four-day pass to discover amazing new artists. Hear from Los Angeles' art community at various talks and lectures about contemporary art throughout the weekend.
When: Wednesday, February 13, 6 p.m.- Sunday, February 17, 6 p.m.
Where: The Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Ave.
Price: $25 (1-Day Pass (Pre-Sale)). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Stephanie Keitz | Exhibition Reception| Doubts About Spaces
Berlin-based artist Stephanie Keitz marks the end of her exhibition, "Doubts About Spaces," with a reception at 18th Street Arts Center. With this exhibition, Keitz creates "negative architectures" using clothing and sculpture. Doubts About Spaces features two large works, "Exhausted Room" (2015), which uses a cast of a shower cubicle, and "Babette" (2018), which displays a cast of a tiled floor of a pavilion called Kosmetiksalon Babette.
When: Saturday, February 16, 2-4 p.m.
Where: 18th Street Arts Center, 1639 18th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register
"The Most Magical Valentine's Day Anywhere"
Spend Valentine's Day enjoying a spectacle of spectacles with "The Most Magical Valentine's Day Anywhere" show. Husband-and-wife vaudeville team Steve Spill and Bozena Wrobel employ levitation, mind reading, magic, comedy and more to entertain and awe the crowd. They will also teach the audience a little bit of magic. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne or sparkling cider and everyone will receive a bag of magic tricks to take home.
When: Thursday, February 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Magicopolis, 1418 4th St.
Price: $19.99
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets