ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best sports and fitness events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From a heart-opening yoga class to a complimentary HIIT class, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Open Your Heart Yoga





Camryn Mackey of Warrior & Co. Yoga leads a free Heart Opener yoga class at lululemon Topanga. After class, enjoy heart-shaped snacks and tea while Kim Rosenfeld shares the variety of benefits of essential oils. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat. There will be yoga mats available to borrow.

When: Sunday, February 10, 9-10:45 a.m.
Where: lululemon, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Unit 2070B
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Incredibles Hiit Class 2





The Camp Transformational Central Mid City presents a complimentary high-energy high-intensity interval training class. RSVP for the 10 a.m. class, which will be followed by refreshments, a raffle and shopping.

When: Sunday, February 10, 10-11 a.m.
Where: 2XU, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Downdogs and Democracy LA: Immigration Reform





Downward Grog, a brewery yoga spot, and SameSide, a grassroots social activism organization, present a 75-minute yoga class, followed by social action discussion over half-priced beer. Topics will include LGBTQ+ right, women's empowerment and immigration reform. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. Bring a yoga mat and a towel.

When: Saturday, February 9, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Indie Brewing Company, 2350 Sunrise St.
Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Pop music events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
The best community and culture events in Los Angeles this week
The best film events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Latest storm drops snow on local mountains, light rain across SoCal
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Healthy eating taught in free classes at Glendale hospital
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Show More
SoCal storm topples massive trees in Culver City and Palms
Boy bullied over Trump name to be president's SOTU guest
Donut Man's famous strawberry doughnuts are back
BRRR! Mammoth clobbered with 10 feet of new snow
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
More News