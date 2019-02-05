The best sports and fitness events in Los Angeles this week

Open Your Heart Yoga

Incredibles Hiit Class 2

Downdogs and Democracy LA: Immigration Reform

Looking to get fit?From a heart-opening yoga class to a complimentary HIIT class, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---Camryn Mackey of Warrior & Co. Yoga leads a free Heart Opener yoga class at lululemon Topanga. After class, enjoy heart-shaped snacks and tea while Kim Rosenfeld shares the variety of benefits of essential oils. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat. There will be yoga mats available to borrow.Sunday, February 10, 9-10:45 a.m.lululemon, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Unit 2070BFreeThe Camp Transformational Central Mid City presents a complimentary high-energy high-intensity interval training class. RSVP for the 10 a.m. class, which will be followed by refreshments, a raffle and shopping.Sunday, February 10, 10-11 a.m.2XU, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.FreeDownward Grog, a brewery yoga spot, and SameSide, a grassroots social activism organization, present a 75-minute yoga class, followed by social action discussion over half-priced beer. Topics will include LGBTQ+ right, women's empowerment and immigration reform. All levels of yoga experience are welcome. Bring a yoga mat and a towel.Saturday, February 9, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Indie Brewing Company, 2350 Sunrise St.$15