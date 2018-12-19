The best theater events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

La boheme: AKA The Hipsters

A Christmas Carol

The Year Without A Santana Claus

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week, from a new interpretation ofto a humorous take on---transports Puccini's opera from 1830s Paris to present-day Highland Park, Los Angeles, shining a light on LA's housing crisis. While the performers sing the opera in Italian, humorous supertitle translations are projected above the stage.Thursday, December 20, 8 p.m.The Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Ave. 57th$10is the classic Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge discovering the true meaning of Christmas through visits from Christmases past, present and future. It's a production with a valuable message that the whole family will enjoy.Friday, December 21, 8 p.m.Cupcake Theater, 11020 Magnolia Blvd.$17.50-$29.50What do you get when you combine the style and aesthetic of 1970s Claymation specialand the smash hits of Mexican-American guitarist Santana?, this year's holiday musical mash-up from the Troubadour Theatre Company, which showcases music and humor wrapped in a holiday bow.Thursday, December 20, 8 p.m.El Portal Theatre - Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd.$22.50-$27.50