The best theater events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

---
La boheme: AKA The Hipsters
La boheme: AKA The Hipsters transports Puccini's opera from 1830s Paris to present-day Highland Park, Los Angeles, shining a light on LA's housing crisis. While the performers sing the opera in Italian, humorous supertitle translations are projected above the stage.
When: Thursday, December 20, 8 p.m.
Where: The Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Ave. 57th
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A Christmas Carol
A Christmas Carol is the classic Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge discovering the true meaning of Christmas through visits from Christmases past, present and future. It's a production with a valuable message that the whole family will enjoy.
When: Friday, December 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Cupcake Theater, 11020 Magnolia Blvd.
Price: $17.50-$29.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Year Without A Santana Claus
What do you get when you combine the style and aesthetic of 1970s Claymation special The Year Without Santa Claus and the smash hits of Mexican-American guitarist Santana? The Year Without Santana Claus, this year's holiday musical mash-up from the Troubadour Theatre Company, which showcases music and humor wrapped in a holiday bow.
When: Thursday, December 20, 8 p.m.
Where: El Portal Theatre - Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd.
Price: $22.50-$27.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets