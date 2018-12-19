ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best theater events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

The Cupcake Theater. | Photo: David V./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week, from a new interpretation of La boheme to a humorous take on The Year Without Santa Claus.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

La boheme: AKA The Hipsters



La boheme: AKA The Hipsters transports Puccini's opera from 1830s Paris to present-day Highland Park, Los Angeles, shining a light on LA's housing crisis. While the performers sing the opera in Italian, humorous supertitle translations are projected above the stage.

When: Thursday, December 20, 8 p.m.
Where: The Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Ave. 57th
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Christmas Carol



A Christmas Carol is the classic Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge discovering the true meaning of Christmas through visits from Christmases past, present and future. It's a production with a valuable message that the whole family will enjoy.

When: Friday, December 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Cupcake Theater, 11020 Magnolia Blvd.
Price: $17.50-$29.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Year Without A Santana Claus





What do you get when you combine the style and aesthetic of 1970s Claymation special The Year Without Santa Claus and the smash hits of Mexican-American guitarist Santana? The Year Without Santana Claus, this year's holiday musical mash-up from the Troubadour Theatre Company, which showcases music and humor wrapped in a holiday bow.

When: Thursday, December 20, 8 p.m.
Where: El Portal Theatre - Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd.
Price: $22.50-$27.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: Share your celebrity selfies with #OTRCSelfie
'Shrek the Halls' to air on ABC Dec. 19
The best film events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Teachers' union to strike Jan. 10 if no agreement reached with LAUSD
Baldwin Park shooting leaves man dead, teen boy hospitalized
2 arrested in South LA after OC burglary leads to high-speed chase
Pope accepts resignation of LA bishop accused of misconduct
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in Rolling Hills Estates
Whittier police officer assaulted after she pulls over wanted suspect
Teen allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before deadly crash
2 killed in horrific crash in Apple Valley
Show More
Attorneys claim someone locked Kenneka Jenkins in hotel freezer
Parents say Torrance nuns embezzled millions over 20 years
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Hawthorne
Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma
Man, 82, arrested in connection to fatal Redlands hit-run
More News