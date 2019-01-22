The best theater events in Los Angeles this week

"Our Town"

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week.---The classic play "Our Town" brings the small town of Grover's Corners comes to the Westchester Playhouse. The play won the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the 1989 Drama Desk Award for Best Revival and the 1989 Tony Award for Best Revival.Friday, January 25, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Westchester Playhouse, 8301 Hindry Ave.$11Connect with your inner Dancing Queen for a performance of "Mamma Mia!" The Tony Award-nominated Broadway hit follows mother-and-daughter duo Donna and Sophie as they prepare for Sophie's wedding. Having never known her father, Sophie invites three of her mother's former boyfriends who could be her dad. The soundtrack features classic ABBA hits, including "S.O.S," "Mamma Mia!" "Super Trouper," and "Knowing Me, Knowing You."Friday, January 25, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Cupcake Theater, 11020 Magnolia Blvd.$19.50-$59"Smart Love" is a comedy that examines love, family and modern science. The story of a son who brings a surprise guest on a visit home from MIT, it features a twist that audiences won't expect.Friday, January 25, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd.$12.50The Fountain Theatre presents a staged reading of "Natural Shocks," a tour-de-force one-woman play. Written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Andi Chapman, the story of a woman in the path of a tornado who finds shelter in her basement delves into emotional depths.Saturday, January 26, 8 p.m. (other showtimes are available)Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave.$10