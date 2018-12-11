ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best theater events in Santa Monica this week

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Santa Monica this week, from a staging of "Waiting for Godot" to a play-within-a-play.

'Waiting for Godot'





Enjoy this staging of Samuel Beckett's classic "Waiting for Godot," presented by Theatre for a Small Space. The play, in which two characters have a series of discussions while waiting for another character named Godot, starts its two-week run on Thursday.

When: Thursday, December 13, 8 p.m.
Where: Miles Memorial Playhouse, 1130 Lincoln Blvd.
Price: $9.99
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'We Should Hang Out Sometime'





Josh Sundquist, a Paralympian, YouTuber, best-selling author and comic, wanted to know why he'd been rejected by so many women. So he interviewed them all and created this comedic one-man show.
When: Friday, December 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Santaland Diaries'



Photo: Sarah W./Yelp

Patrick Censoplano stars as David Sedaris in the stage version of Sedaris' essay on working as an elf at Macy's department store in New York. Enjoy this comedic antidote to the season's holiday cheer. Each ticket includes a complimentary pre-show glass of champagne or eggnog.

When: Friday, December 14, 8 p.m.
Where: The Other Space at Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 4th St.
Price: $14.75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'King of the Globe: Memoirs on a Skewer'





"King of the Globe: Memoirs on a Skewer" is a series of plays-within-a-play, where the unnamed king regales his servant with stories of his adventures for his memoirs. The show is written, directed and produced by Susan Marie Jagosz.

When: Friday, December 14, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Highways Performance Space and Gallery, 1651 18th St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
