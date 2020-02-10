Matthew A. Cherry and the Hair Love team take home the Oscar for animated short film

Barbers Hill High School student, Deandre Arnold got a shout out during the Oscars, from the director during his acceptance speech.
Cherry said the film was done because "we wanted to see more representation in animation. We wanted to normalize black hair."
#DeAndresJourney: Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
Family and friends of Deandre at a watch party in Houston cheered the moment "Hair Love" won.
HAIR LOVE TAKES AN OSCAR! Deandre Arnold’s family is ecstatic as Matthew A Cherry played a huge role in getting him to the Oscars. Green said as he accepted the award “We wanted to normalize black hair” then said they want to help kids like Deandrehttps://t.co/gOHsDj8rXm pic.twitter.com/82WPacaPzL— Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) February 10, 2020