'The Handmaid's Tale' navigates shooting a TV series during pandemic

GLENDALE -- Elisabeth Moss says the cast and crew of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" got in about two weeks of filming for the upcoming season before the coronavirus pandemic shut them down."We're all in the same boat here and we're all just trying to, like, do whatever is going to be safest for everybody. We're hoping to be able to go back soon," said Moss. "We're working to it but, yeah, we just-I t's a tough one because you really have to try and make sure it's done in the safest way possible."While Moss waits to return to star in, produce and even direct "The Handmaid's Tale," she's signed up for another role, this one based on a true story. She'll play Texas housewife Candy Montgomery who, in 1980, killed her neighbor with an axe, claiming self-defense. She was found not guilty.Moss is guilty of nominations and wins for her acting work. She's won in the past for her leading role in "The Handmaid's Tale"... and the latest Emmy nominations are just around the corner."It means a lot to us. We really value that kind of recognition, you know? At the same time, it's probably not healthier or artistically helpful to go into your work with that goal in mind. That can be kind of crippling. So I think it's one of those-it's like cherry on top when it happens," said Moss. "It always means so much to us when we're recognized in any way but, you know, you don't, you know, you don't go to set holding your Emmy award."The Primetime Emmy Award nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 28th. The Emmy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, September 20th, where you'll see Jimmy Kimmel host the ceremony on ABC.