'The Intruder': Dennis Quaid stalks homeowners Michael Ealy, Meagan Good in new thriller

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In the new thriller "The Intruder," Dennis Quaid plays the previous owner of a beautiful property. But after he sells it, he realizes he doesn't want to leave."I like this, it's kind of scary," said Quaid. "You know this is really kind of a psychological thriller rather than a bloody horror movie."Michael Ealy and Meagan Good play a couple whose dreams of buying the perfect house... become a nightmare."You're taking the home buying experience and turning it into a horror film," said Ealy. "That's the American dream. Whoa!""There's something extra creepy about things that could happen in real life," said Good."He comes into our lives, and you know, he just won't go!" added Ealy.Quaid enjoyed being able to stretch his acting muscles in a different way for "The Intruder.""You know usually I'm the warm and fuzzy guy, and this guy Charlie is... you think he's the 'Parent Trap' dad for the first 15-20 minutes, then he starts to unveil," he said.Ealy said when Quaid was working and turned into his character Charlie, you felt it!"You see the full magnitude of what he accomplished as this character," said Ealy. "Bravo to Dennis. He nailed it."Director and producer Deon Taylor was thrilled when Quaid signed on to star in "The Intruder," and said the veteran actor came to the set ready to work and ready to play on this independent film."We raised our own money, and shot this film on our own. And Dennis Quaid was part of that," said Taylor. "He was helping move lights, he was moving tables, and he said 'man I haven't done this in a long time.' It was just the thrill of making a cool movie and the thrill of independence.""I've been on about 100 sets, I guess, so when I go to do a movie I probably have more experience than anybody there!" laughed Quaid."The Intruder" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters now.