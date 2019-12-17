Arts & Entertainment

'The Irishman': Take a behind-the-scenes look at crime movie's costumes

By
The movie "The Irishman" is about a mob hit man who claimed he killed teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa in 1975.

The number of costumes for the three-and-a-half hour saga would be daunting for anyone to create. There were hundreds of fittings for the main characters and more than 6,000 for the extras.

Sandy Powell, a three-time Academy Award winner for costume design, brought in a co-designer, Christopher Peterson, and they spent a year on the project.

"This is biographical. It's about real people in a real time in real situations. As far as possible, we try to be accurate," Powell said.

"Also, that's just as challenging doing reality as it is to doing fantasy," Peterson added,

It's Powell's seventh collaboration with director Martin Scorsese. There is mutual respect between the two.

"Actually he's a director who understands about clothes and costumes. He'll give us a lot of direction at the beginning and then pretty much we're left to our own devices," said Powell.

The designers primarily covered three decades of clothes, from the 50s to the 70s, where the cut of a lapel or the texture of a fabric says everything.

They did their research, using family photos and news footage, getting details on Hoffa down to the socks he wore.

"I think we saw every piece of footage ever captured of Jimmy Hoffa during our research period," Peterson said.

"We could do a Jimmy Hoffa film ourselves, couldn't we?" Powell said, to which Peterson answered, "We could and we should."

The designers create a backstory for the clothes. Two women were friends and shopped together, trading clothing pieces, much like the actresses did at their fitting together.

"We actually find the costumes or we build the costume on the actor and the character develops that way. In a film like this, the design process is actually in the fitting room with the clothes and the actor," said Powell.

"That's a designer's job, helping the actor create their character, and making that character believable to the audience," Powell added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviehollywoodfashionclothing
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Big rigs overturn on freeways amid high winds across SoCal
New California laws in 2020
Gun-toting wife fights off would-be robbers in Houston
4.3-earthquake strikes Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties
Amber Alert suspect held by citizens until authorities arrive
Hug Life combines love for hip hop and vegan ice cream in SoCal
Show More
Memorial held for CSUSB student fatally shot on Thanksgiving
Democratic debate expected to be held after unionized LMU workers reach tentative deal
Teen whose Bronx kidnapping sparked Amber Alert found safe
Reasons behind impulse shopping, strategies to help us save
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premieres in Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News