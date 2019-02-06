The Oscar nominees - and one classic throwback - screening in Los Angeles this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Leopard
As Garibaldi's troops begin the unification of Italy in the 1860s, an aristocratic Sicilian family grudgingly adapts to the sweeping social changes undermining their way of life. Proud but pragmatic Prince Don Fabrizio Salina allows his war hero nephew, Tancredi, to marry Angelica, the beautiful daughter of gauche, bourgeois Don Calogero, in order to maintain the family's accustomed level of comfort and political clout.
Boasting a 100 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '60s-era classic has plenty of accolades. The site's critical consensus has it that "Lavish and wistful, 'The Leopard' features epic battles, sumptuous costumes, and a ballroom waltz that competes for most beautiful sequence committed to film."
It's screening at Egyptian Theatre - Hollywood (6712 Hollywood Blvd.) on Friday, Feb. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting an Oscar nod for Best Documentary, a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release on September 28.
The site's critical consensus approves, "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept, people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has been a must-watch since its release on October 19.
Acting nominations for Melissa McCarthy (Best Actress) and Richard E. Grant (Best Supporting Actor) back up the site's critical consensus that, "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Promenade 16 (21801 Oxnard St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has become a favorite since its release on August 10. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, the Best Picture nominee "uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Hollywood (6360 Sunset Blvd.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.