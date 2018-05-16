ROYAL FAMILY

The royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer

Princess Diana's iconic Victorian dress featured featured layers of silk taffeta, puffy sleeves and a 25-foot train. (AP Photo)

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981.

It is estimated that the wedding drew a global television and radio audience of 1 billion people and hundreds of thousands lined the route from Buckingham Palace to the cathedral.

The ceremony was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of St Paul's.

Diana had five bridesmaids: Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones, India Hicks, Catherine Cameron, Sarah-Jane Gaselee and Clementine Hambro. Prince Andrew and Prince Edward were Prince Charles' Supporters, a royal custom instead of a Best Man.

The bride wore a Victorian dress that featured layers of silk taffeta, puffy sleeves and a 25-foot train. It was designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The couple broke tradition by becoming the first royals to forgo the "obey" line in their vows, according to Vanity Fair. And even though Charles forgot to seal his vows with a kiss, the couple created a new tradition of kissing in public on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The reception was held at Buckingham Place. The couple had 27 cakes with an official wedding cake that was a five-foot-tall layered fruitcake, according to Vanity Fair.

Diana was the first Englishwoman to marry an heir to the throne in 300 years.
