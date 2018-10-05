ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hal Linden's 'The Samuel Project' tells the story of a Holocaust survivor and his grandson

EMBED </>More Videos

"The Samuel Project" tells the story of a talented teenager who wants to tell his grandfather's story for a big class project. (IN8 Releasing)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"The Samuel Project" tells the story of a talented teenager who wants to tell his grandfather's story for a big class project.

In the film, Ryan Ochoa plays a high schooler who discovers there's much more to his grandfather's life than his work. He is also a Holocaust survivor.

Hal Linden, who plays the grandfather, thinks this is a good film for the younger generation to see.

"One, it's about accomplishing what you set out to accomplish in the face of no help," Linden said. "Kids have to know they can do it. Two, it's about a time that they may not know about.

The movie is being screened in select theaters.

Watch George Pennacchio's report in the video above for more details on "The Samuel Project."
Did you like this story? You'll love George's podcast, "Off the Red Carpet"!

SUBSCRIBE on iTunes

SUBSCRIBE on Google Play
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieholocaustfamily
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in prison in tax case
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
Family-friendly deals worth seeking out in Newport Beach this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Andrew Urdiales sentenced to death in murders of 5 women
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Protesters blame riot at Norco prison on new state policy
Perris torture case: Judge denies request by Turpin children's mom
CVS pharmacies offering free health screenings in some LA-area locations
2 charged after man found stabbed to death at Rose Bowl parking lot
Job alert: JCPenney hiring 1,000 seasonal employees in LA area
Adorable pandas celebrate birthday with bamboo cake
Show More
Worker falls at Disneyland's 'Small World' ride, dangles 20 ft. off ground
Maywood shooting leaves 1 dead; suspect sought
OC Auto Show displaying the latest SUV, car designs
From vegan to vintage: Check out the 4 newest businesses to debut in West Hollywood
Menifee student dies after on-campus medical emergency
More News