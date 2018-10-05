"The Samuel Project" tells the story of a talented teenager who wants to tell his grandfather's story for a big class project.In the film, Ryan Ochoa plays a high schooler who discovers there's much more to his grandfather's life than his work. He is also a Holocaust survivor.Hal Linden, who plays the grandfather, thinks this is a good film for the younger generation to see."One, it's about accomplishing what you set out to accomplish in the face of no help," Linden said. "Kids have to know they can do it. Two, it's about a time that they may not know about.The movie is being screened in select theaters.