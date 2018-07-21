ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this weekend for its 25th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Fun facts about the movie 'The Sandlot (KTRK)

Heroes get remembered but legends never die, and films like The Sandlot never get old.

It's been two and a half decades since Scotty, Benny the Jet, Ham, Squints and their baseball-loving buddies faced off with The Beast. In honor of the anniversary, the classic family comedy is returning to theaters this weekend.

Fathom Events will be showing the film in select theaters across the country on July 22 and July 24.

The screening will include a sneak peek of a documentary about the making of The Sandlot.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviesmovie theaterchildrensportsbaseballu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Becca selects her final 2 men after Fantasy Suite dates
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
Patrick Cassidy embraces new role at 5-Star Theatricals in Thousand Oaks
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Show More
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
More News