In The Community

The Valley Relics Museum: A flash from the past of the San Fernando Valley

By
LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This place takes you back to the past showing some of the unique history of the San Fernando Valley.

"As time went on things started to disappear, and I found myself explaining to newcomers to the Valley or people coming into the area, of what used to be here and how cool it was," said Tommy Gelinas, founder of The Valley Relics Museum, "I started to realize where did our history go."

Gelinas started a blog called The Valley Relics Museum Online Museum and Vault that included old photos and blog posts of history about the San Fernando Valley. The community really enjoyed the blog and started to donate to his collection that he had started in North Hollywood.

He soon ran out of space to hold the relics and now the museum takes up two airplane hangars at the Van Nuys Airport; filled with landmark signs, photos and relics from iconic movie sets that were shot in the San Fernando Valley.

"Some of the neon signs, some of the automobiles, some of it is very reminiscent of things from my childhood even though I didn't grow up in this area. Rexall drugs, the country squire station wagon, it really does take you back." said Beverly Hoffman, who was visiting family in the area from Chicago.

The museum is great for all ages and is open Thursday through Sunday and opens at 11am.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlake balboasan fernando valleylos angeles countycommunity journalistentertainmentmuseumshistoryin the communityfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Volunteerism drops for nonprofits amid coronavirus concerns
Restaurants in Chinatown suffering due to coronavirus
Coronavirus takes heavy toll on Ports of LA, Long Beach
Inglewood restaurant offers traditional Mexican treats with a healthy twist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti orders LA bars, gyms, theaters to close amid outbreak
SoCal storm: Big storm bringing rain and snow into Southland
Coronavirus: La Habra market offers exclusive shopping window for seniors
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
Coronavirus: LAUSD schools start 2-week closure
Supreme Court postpones arguments because of virus outbreak
Show More
16 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Los Angeles County
Coronavirus: Stores adjust hours to restock, meet high demands
Kaiser Permanente exploring coronavirus drive-up testing program in SoCal
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Family celebrates woman's 100th birthday outside nursing home
More TOP STORIES News