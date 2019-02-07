ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in Anaheim this week

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Anaheim.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.

You can catch it at Edwards Anaheim Hills 14 (8032 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress. It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Yorgos Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director, Olivia Colman for Best Actress, while Weisz and Stone were for Best Supporting Actress.

It's playing at Edwards Anaheim Hills 14 (8032 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Stan & Ollie



With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public

With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28, with a consensus that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."

It's playing at Cinema City Theatres (5635 E. La Palma Ave.) through Tuesday, Feb. 12. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

Set to be released on Friday, Feb. 8, "Cold Pursuit" already has a critical approval rating of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Cold Pursuit' delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."

Get a piece of the action at Edwards Anaheim Hills 14 (8032 E. Santa Ana Canyon Road) through Tuesday, Feb. 12 aCinema City Theatres (5635 E. La Palma Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 14 and . Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineAnaheim
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The very best movies screening in Santa Ana this week
The 3 best movies screening around Newport Beach this week
The 5 best movies screening around Costa Mesa this week
The very best movies screening in Orange this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Freeze warning, frost advisories in effect as cold snap grips SoCal
CBD oil becoming more popular for pain management
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing in Murrieta neighborhood
LAPD ordered to reduce controversial traffic stops
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
LA City Hall carpets to be removed amid typhus outbreak
Family accuses LAPD officer of race-based attack that put man in coma
Show More
Yorba Linda plane crash: 4 victims killed inside home ID'd
Mountain High sees best snow conditions in years after recent storms
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Alleged Super Bowl ticket scammer arrested at Pechanga
Fresh Start Surgical Gifts offers free services to disfigured children in IE
More News