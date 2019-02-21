ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in Newport Beach this week

Image: The Favourite/TMDb

By Hoodline
Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worthwhile? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Newport Beach.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

BlacKkKlansman



Colorado Springs, late 1970's. Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.

With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in August of 2018. Slate's Lawrence Ware said, "The filmmaker rips from the headlines, but the struggles remain the same," and Oliver Jones of the Observer called it, "A kitchen sink and kaleidoscopic study of cultural and institutional racism in America."

The film is up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards.

Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Monday, Feb. 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018.

"Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," noted A.O. Scott of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."

The movie earned 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

It's screening at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African-Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, based on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The Atlantic's Christopher Orr said, "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them."

Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf warned, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."

The movie is one of eight films up for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards.

You can catch it at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Saturday, Feb. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Cold Pursuit



Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.

With a Tomatometer Score of 73 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, "Cold Pursuit works as intended."

Catch it on the big screen at Edwards Big Newport 6 & RPX (300 Newport Center Drive) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
