The Weeknd, Machine Gun Kelly, Bebe Rexha join 2020 American Music Awards performers lineup

Bell Biv DeVoe will perform "Do Me" and "Poison" nearly 30 years after their AMAs debut in 1991.

Nelly will mark the 20-year anniversary of his album "Country Grammar" with a medley that includes renditions of "Country Grammar," "E.I." and "Ride Wit Me."

Lil Baby will perform "Emotionally Scarred."

Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform, but further details have not been revealed.

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez will collaborate for a special performance.

Shawn Mendes will give a world-premiere performance, producers announced earlier this month, saying it "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage."

A decade after her AMAs debut, Katy Perry will deliver the broadcast premiere performance of "Only Love."

Billie Eilish, who is nominated for two awards, will perform "Therefore I Am."

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will perform "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely."

BTS and Dua Lipa were also previously announced as performers.

LOS ANGELES -- Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, Kenny G and The Weeknd are the final additions to an A-list lineup of performers for the American Music Awards on ABC this weekend.Producers teased Rexha and Doja Cat's collab as "funky and fierce" while saying The Weeknd, one of this year's top nominees, will give "his biggest and wildest performance to date" as he performs "Save Your Tears" and "In Your Eyes" with Kenny G.Dan + Say, Lewis Capaldi and Machine Gun Kelly's appearances will mark their AMAs performance debuts.Other previously announced performances:Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live on ABC from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music.