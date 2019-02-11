Theater events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
'The Importance of Being Earnest'
Crown City Theatre is hosting this live stage production. Oscar Wilde created the Victorian era satire in 1895. The story about two bachelors has been adapted into five different films.
When: Thursday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Crown City Theatre, 11031 Camarillo St.
Price: $5
'The Diary of Anne Frank'
This is a revival of the Broadway version of "The Diary of Anne Frank." That production dates back to the late 90's. The performers will feature a mostly LatinX cast.
When: Friday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m.
Where: The Complex, 6476 Santa Monica Blvd.
Price: $17.50
'Tom Gun Live: A Maverick's Homage'
The Union Nightclub is hosting this improv event. Four audience volunteers will parody "Top Gun"'s Maverick, Goose and Iceman characters. They will also focus on some of Tom Cruise's other memorable movie characters.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 6 p.m.
Where: Union Nightclub, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.
Price: $22
