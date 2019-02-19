Theater events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

"No Place To Be Somebody"

The Unauthorized Musical Parody of "Stranger Things": Choose Your Own Adventure

"Man of God"

"Trump in Space"

"America Adjacent"

If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Los Angeles this week.---"No Place To Be Somebody" is back onstage at WACO Theater Center as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Charles Gordone follows a black bar owner as he tries to take on a white mob syndicate during the Civil Rights era.Friday, February 22, 8-10 p.m.WACO Theater Center, 5144 Lankershim Blvd.$40The Upside Down is the place to be with "The Unauthorized Musical Parody of 'Stranger Things.'" The talented cast will bring 1984 and the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana to life through song and comedy.Thursday, February 21, 8 p.m.Rockwell: Table & Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave.$14.50 - $49"Man of God" is nearing the end of its world premiere at the David Henry Hwang Theater. The story, performed by Asian American theatre group East West Players, follows four Korean-American Christian girls on a mission trip in Thailand and the fallout after they come across a shocking surprise in their hotel bathroom.Friday, February 22, 8 p.m.David Henry Hwang Theater, 120 Judge John Aiso St.$25"Trump in Space" is a parody musical that imagines the plight of humans in search of a new planet 400 years in the future following the disastrous Trump administration. Combining sci-fi elements and political humor, the winner of the 2017 LA Fringe Festival Encore award will have you laughing in the aisles.Friday, February 22, 8 p.m.Second City Studio Theatre, 6560 Hollywood Blvd.$6LA playwright Boni B. Alvarez tackles the powerful idea of the American Dream in his play about six pregnant Filipina women living in a one bedroom apartment in LA. This run at the Skylight Theatre marks the world premiere of "America Adjacent," which is directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera.Friday, February 22, 8:30 p.m.Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont$18 - $22.50