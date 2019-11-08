american music awards

Thomas Rhett to perform at 2019 American Music Awards on ABC

LOS ANGELES -- Country music superstar Thomas Rhett will take the stage at the American Music Awards later this month, the show announced Friday.

Rhett's performance will cap a busy year for the performer, who is also nominated favorite male country artist. In May, Rhett released his fourth studio album, "Center Point Road," which debuted at the top of the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and marked the highest streaming debut for a country album ever.

His AMA performance also comes amid his ongoing work with Wells Fargo to raise awareness for the company's Holiday Food Bank initiative benefiting Feeding America. Rhett will volunteer with Wells Fargo employees at a local food bank prior to his American Music Awards performance.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Billie Eilish were previously announced as performers. Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade award, is set to put on "an unprecedented performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career."

The 2019 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Click here to see a full list of 2019 American Music Awards nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote."
