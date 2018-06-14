Thrills and chills: 3 new escape rooms to try in Los Angeles

Entropy LA
940 W. Washington Blvd., Unit A, University Park
PHOTO: entropy la/YELP
Entropy LA is an escape room looking for volunteers to assist with pushing through "a world of chaos" to create a wormhole through space and time, the company explains on its website.
The interactive experience runs in 90-minute increments and is ideal for escape room aficionados and first-timers alike.
Children as young as 8 are welcome, so long as they are accompanied by an adult. (Visit the website here to book your next adventure.)
Entropy LA currently holds five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Tina C., who reviewed the business on June 1, wrote: "Ninety-minute escape room? Say no more. ... The room itself is quite interesting, as I really enjoyed my time there. Not gonna lie, but it got me stressed out in some parts. It just made the ending so much more worth it when I did escape!"
And Beverly B. shared: "Came here with a group of six this past Friday night and we had a blast! The puzzles were creative and different from other rooms I've done."
Entropy LA is open from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
60out Escape Rooms
1333 W. Temple St., Echo Park
Photo: 60out Escape Rooms/Yelp
60out Escape Rooms is another of the latest physical adventure games to hit SoCal.
With over 20 Los Angeles locations -- and currently two in Philadelphia -- this spot invites guests to go undercover as DEA agents to bring down the dangerous Juarez Cartel; or to test their nerves in the haunted Amityville house, where evil spirits are said to lurk.
Boasting an action-adventure/horror theme, this escape room experience lasts 60 minutes and can involve two to six players. (Visit the website here for details.)
Yelp users are excited about 60out Escape Rooms, which currently holds five stars out of 40 reviews on the site.
Yelper Mike T., who reviewed the newcomer on June 9, wrote: "It's really refreshing to play a game like Cartel where everything you do is intuitive to the story and is a really well-crafted imitation of real life. The type of puzzles you do really lends itself toward a level of narrative immersion you don't get in many rooms."
"We had an amazing time playing Cartel," said Yelper Gene V. "I won't lie, not the easiest room. Our group of five was perfect for this game, as we needed an incredible amount of attention to detail."
60out Escape Rooms is open from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
Cypher Escape Experience
3731 Cahuenga Blvd., Studio City
Photo: Cypher Escape Experience/Yelp
Cypher Escape Experience is sci-fi themed escape room in which you become a member of the Starship Desolation, on a mission to benefit humankind.
The interactive experience -- with another outpost in Atlanta -- runs for 60 minutes and is designed for two to six players. (Visit the website here to book your next space adventure.
Cypher Escape Experience is off to a strong start with five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Joe P., who visited on April 30, wrote: "Cypher was a lot of fun and overall a five-star experience. The design was well thought out and definitely one of the best we've been to. It was very immersive and definitely worth the price of admission. I've been telling everyone about it."
"The production level was up there and you can really tell they put a lot of thought behind this," noted Yelper Brian C. "Every door that opens, reveals a new 'set like' space. ... It actually felt like you were in a spaceship."
Cypher Escape Experience is open from 1:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 1:30-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)