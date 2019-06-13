Arts & Entertainment

Tickets for Disney's Broadway musical 'Frozen' to go on sale

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Tickets for the hit Broadway musical "Frozen" go on sale Thursday, June 13, for the North American launch of the show's tour.

It will play the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood from Dec. 4 through Feb. 2, 2020.

The musical features 12 new songs from the award-winning team of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Leading the cast as beloved sisters Elsa and Anna are actresses Caroline Bowman and Caroline Innerbichler.
"The Pantages is our first big stop," said Bowman. "Starting in December through February."

"West Coast premiere!" said Innerbichler. "It's very special, you get to see details in costumes, it's not just the actors on stage, it's all of the designers, you're gonna see a huge spectacle that has real true heart."
