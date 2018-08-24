Tim Burton is marking his 60th birthday by making props and costumes from his most famous films available to the public through an auction.The auction is planned for next month in London.Among the items for sale will be Johnny Depp's Edward Scissorhands' costume.Also, props from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," "Beetlejuice," a chimp costume from "Planet of the Apes" and Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman corset from "Batman Returns" will also be part of the auction.The collection is estimated to be worth more than $4.5 million.