'Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove' has kids finding adventure with ancient treasure map

HOLLYWOOD -- There's a new movie for kids heading into the world. It involves adventure, mystery, time travel...and pirates!

Patrick Muldoon thought it'd be fun to be involved with a film his niece and his nephew could enjoy. It's called "Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove."

"That pirate grit is really rough, especially when they don't want anyone to recognize that it's you," said Muldoon.

"Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove" is about some kids from who find an ancient treasure map and go on a search for gold! The map showed up in Pirate's Cove along with some pirates who were thrown into a vortex...and traveled 300 years through time. At stake...the lost treasure of Captain Kidd.



"These are adventurous kids and the plot is complex. What I go through in the movie as daddy, who's a scientist, you know, is complex. I'm gone for a year. They think that I'm lost at sea and I'm actually on the other side of time trying to get back. And actually, I've become a pirate because I'm swashbuckling back in time trying to get back to my family," said Muldoon.

"Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate's Cove" also stars Denise Richards and Eric Balfour. It'll be released on digital and on demand on Friday.
