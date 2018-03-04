OSCARS

Time's Up movement highlights diversity, inclusivity during moment at the Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek took to the Oscars stage Sunday to address diversity and inclusivity.

LOS ANGELES --
As the Time's Up movement continues to make ripples through Hollywood, a moment was given at the Oscars to highlight the impact diversity and inclusivity can make at the movies.

Actresses Ashley Judd, Annabella Sciorra and Salma Hayek took to the Oscars stage Sunday to address the cause. The three women were also part of the many who accused entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.

"We salute those unstoppable spirits who kicked ass and broke through the biased perceptions against their gender, their race and ethnicity to tell their stories," Hayek said.

A video was played that featured trailblazers who created diverse and successful movies, shorts, documentaries, screenplays and direction.

Movies such as "Black Panther," "The Big Sick" and "Get Out" were highlighted as well as the classic duo "Thelma and Louise."

Geena Davis, who starred in the hit movie, said it was groundbreaking at the time.

"When Thelma and Louise came out, the huge prediction in the press came out that this changes everything. 'We're going to see so many more movies starring female actors' - that didn't happen. This is now that moment," she said.

Director Ava DuVernay, who is also one of the pivotal forces behind the Time's Up legal defense fund, said now is the time to tell people's stories who come from different creeds, colors and backgrounds.

"You can deconstruct the very way that people see themselves and the way that they are seen," she said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsaward showsmovie newsmoviessexual misconductharvey weinstein
Related
As awards season wraps up, what's next for Time's Up?
OSCARS
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Kobe Bryant rejected from Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Attorney for Oscar theft suspect to make appeal to Frances McDormand
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News