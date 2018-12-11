'Tis the season for giving: The best charity events in Los Angeles this week

A night of peace and giving back

From a night of yoga and helping the homeless to a holiday gala benefitting Alzheimers, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.---On Saturday, head over to the Peace Yoga Gallery for "An Infinite Night At Peace" -- an event benefitting The Feed Our Souls initiative that helps homeless men, women and children on skid row.The night will include a sound bath w/Divasonic, hatha yoga, a sacred cacao ceremony with Mayan elder Jose Munoz and more. The event is free, however donations are encouraged.Saturday, December 15, 6 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 4 a.m.Peace Yoga Gallery, 903 S. Main St.FreeJoin Hauser & Wirth -- in collaboration with CSULA's Television, Film and Media Department -- for a short film screening serving as a culmination of the university's semester-long "Community Impact Media" course.Three student-directed films will be presented, each featuring California nonprofit organizations dedicated to environmental justice. The event is free, however reservations are recommended.Saturday, December 15, 7:30-8:30 p.m.Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. Third St.FreeSunday evening, join the SLIG Charitable Foundation for its 4th annual Holiday Gala at the Exchange LA nightclub. Proceeds from the event will benefit Alzheimer's San Diego -- a foundation dedicated to finding a cure for those affected by Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss.Sunday, December 16, 6 p.m.- Monday, December 17, 12 a.m.Exchange L.A., 618 S. Spring St.$69 (Regular Admission). More ticket options available.