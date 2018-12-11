ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Tis the season for giving: The best charity events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Tyler Nix/Unsplash

By Hoodline
From a night of yoga and helping the homeless to a holiday gala benefitting Alzheimers, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.

---

A night of peace and giving back





On Saturday, head over to the Peace Yoga Gallery for "An Infinite Night At Peace" -- an event benefitting The Feed Our Souls initiative that helps homeless men, women and children on skid row.

The night will include a sound bath w/Divasonic, hatha yoga, a sacred cacao ceremony with Mayan elder Jose Munoz and more. The event is free, however donations are encouraged.

When: Saturday, December 15, 6 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 4 a.m.
Where: Peace Yoga Gallery, 903 S. Main St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CSULA film screenings for the environment





Join Hauser & Wirth -- in collaboration with CSULA's Television, Film and Media Department -- for a short film screening serving as a culmination of the university's semester-long "Community Impact Media" course.

Three student-directed films will be presented, each featuring California nonprofit organizations dedicated to environmental justice. The event is free, however reservations are recommended.

When: Saturday, December 15, 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. Third St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Holiday charity gala at Exchange LA





Sunday evening, join the SLIG Charitable Foundation for its 4th annual Holiday Gala at the Exchange LA nightclub. Proceeds from the event will benefit Alzheimer's San Diego -- a foundation dedicated to finding a cure for those affected by Alzheimer's, dementia and memory loss.

When: Sunday, December 16, 6 p.m.- Monday, December 17, 12 a.m.
Where: Exchange L.A., 618 S. Spring St.
Price: $69 (Regular Admission). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
