Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett clash at pre-Emmys party, cause social media stir

Things got ugly at a pre-Emmys party after strong words escalated into violence between actor Tom Arnold and producer Mark Burnett. (AP Photos)

By and ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Things got ugly at a pre-Emmys party in Century City Sunday night after strong words apparently escalated into violence between actor Tom Arnold and producer Mark Burnett.

In social media posts, Arnold accused Burnett of choking him at "this huge Emmy party then he ran away with his torn Pink shirt & missing gold chain," Arnold tweeted. "I'm waiting for LAPD."


According to the Los Angeles Police Department, there is no record of officers responding to the party and no reports of an incident involving Arnold or Burnett.

Burnett's wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted a photo showing a bruise on a hand. She said she got the bruise when Arnold "tried to ambush" the couple. She ended the tweet with "Is your TV show worth it Tom? Please stop."

Arnold replied: "You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psyco. I'm filing police report & suing you for defamation."



Downey was referring to Arnold's new show, "The Hunt For The Trump Tapes," which premieres Tuesday on Viceland.

A promo on twitter teases: "Here's Who Tom Arnold Is Bothering," and Burnett is included on that list.

The reported altercation happened at a fundraiser for the Motion Picture Television Fund at the Lawn at Century Park.

City News Service contributed to this report.
