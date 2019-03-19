Tom Hatten, legendary TV personality, dies at 92

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California said goodbye to a legendary television personality this weekend: Tom Hatten.Hatten died Saturday. He was best known for his decades-long stint hosting KTLA's "Family Film Festival."Every weekend throughout the 1970s and 80s, Hatten offered rare insight into beloved Hollywood classics and the stars of Hollywood's golden age.Generations of children also remember him for his "Popeye and Friends" show, where he taught kids how to draw.Hatten was 92.