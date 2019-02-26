Top budget travel picks: Los Angeles to San Antonio

Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and San Antonio in the next few months, including some standout hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Cheapest San Antonio flights
The cheapest flights between Los Angeles and San Antonio are if you leave on April 1 and return from Texas on April 3. Delta currently has tickets for $208, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in May. If you fly out of Los Angeles on May 6 and return from San Antonio on May 8, Delta can get you there and back for $209 roundtrip.
Top San Antonio hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of San Antonio's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Grand Hyatt San Antonio (600 E. Market St.)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Grand Hyatt San Antonio. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $119.
This hotel is located near the Rivercenter Mall, Alamo and Tower of the Americas.
The Hotel Havana (1015 Navarro St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, there's The Hotel Havana. Rooms are currently set at $105/night. It checks in with 4.7 stars.
Close to the San Antonio Central Library, River Walk and the Alamo, this hotel is situated on a river.
The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio (205 E. Houston St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another affordable spot is The Sheraton Gunter Hotel San Antonio. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $98/night.
"Very friendly and professional staff. Very nice contemporary rooms at a great value," wrote visitor Scott.
Featured San Antonio food and drink
San Antonio has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are a couple of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Bakery Lorraine (306 Pearl Parkway, #110)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Bakery Lorraine, which has an average of five stars out of 12 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Scrumptious in every way! This is a truly authentic French patisserie," wrote visitor Margaret.
Tiago's Cabo Grille (8403 State Highway151, #101)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Tiago's Cabo Grille, with five stars from eight reviews.
"This spot has the best chips and salsa," wrote reviewer Jaysun.
Top San Antonio attractions
Not sure what to do in San Antonio, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The San Antonio River Walk (849 E. Commerce St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The San Antonio River Walk, which has a 4.6-star rating out of 273 reviews.
The San Antonio River Walk was once hailed as "The American Venice" and offers a wide variety of attractions. Much more than a typical walkway, this Texas attraction has the best dining, attractions and entertainment around.
SeaWorld San Antonio (10500 Sea World Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, spend some time at SeaWorld San Antonio. It has 4.8 stars out of 78 reviews.
"Whether you're a Texas local or on a family vacation, SeaWorld San Antonio has it all. From interactive touch pools to live shows, there is also an animal experience along with thrilling roller coasters and a water park," wrote visitor Joe.
---
This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.