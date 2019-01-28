ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top comedy events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: BRUNO CERVERA/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some laughs?

When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a Taco Tuesday comedy night to the premiere of a new Adult Swim show.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

'I Got $5 On It' Taco Tuesday's with J.Anthony Brown





It's a Tuesday night of tacos and comedy. Comedian J. Anthony Brown hosts "I Got $5 On It" with special guest comedian Clayton Thomas. There is a two drink minimum. Doors open at 7 p.m. for guests to enjoy the club's $5 menu. The comedy starts at 8:30 p.m.

When: Tuesday, January 29, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Ave.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

WorkJuice Improv





Experience improv comedy at its best. The Work Juice Improv features professional comedy improvisers Paul F. Tompkins, Marc Evan Jackson, Annie Savage, Little Janet Varney and more, known for The Thrilling Adventure Hour comedy show. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

When: Wednesday, January 30, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth Theater, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $15 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Adult Swim Presents: Tropical Cop Tales





Enjoy the premiere of Tropical Cop Tales, presented by Adult Swim. The cast and crew, joined by co-creator, director, co-writer and executive producer Jim Hosking will do a Q&A following the screening. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the screening to start at 8:30 p.m. This event is for ages 18 and over.

When: Thursday, January 31, 8-10 p.m.
Where: The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.
Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Fun theater events in Los Angeles this week
Top film events in Los Angeles this week
Food and drink events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Alleged driver arrested in Redondo Beach fatal hit-run
5 Houston police officers shot, 2 suspects killed
Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union
Liquid oxygen spill at Marina Del Rey hospital closes ER
San Bernardino missing child found
Woman arrested after chase through San Fernando Valley
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
LA sees crime drop in 2018
Show More
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Joshua Tree reopening with 'irreparable' damage
LA Rams flag team member being flown out to Super Bowl 53
Fullerton traffic stop leads to discovery of mobile drug lab
Student, 21, killed in Redondo Beach hit-run
More News