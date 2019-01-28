Top comedy events in Los Angeles this week

'I Got $5 On It' Taco Tuesday's with J.Anthony Brown

WorkJuice Improv

Adult Swim Presents: Tropical Cop Tales

Looking to get some laughs?When it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from a Taco Tuesday comedy night to the premiere of a new Adult Swim show.---It's a Tuesday night of tacos and comedy. Comedian J. Anthony Brown hosts "I Got $5 On It" with special guest comedian Clayton Thomas. There is a two drink minimum. Doors open at 7 p.m. for guests to enjoy the club's $5 menu. The comedy starts at 8:30 p.m.Tuesday, January 29, 7-10 p.m.The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Ave.$5Experience improv comedy at its best. The Work Juice Improv features professional comedy improvisers Paul F. Tompkins, Marc Evan Jackson, Annie Savage, Little Janet Varney and more, known for The Thrilling Adventure Hour comedy show. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, January 30, 8-9:30 p.m.Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth Theater, 2511 Wilshire Blvd.$15 (General Admission)Enjoy the premiere of Tropical Cop Tales, presented by Adult Swim. The cast and crew, joined by co-creator, director, co-writer and executive producer Jim Hosking will do a Q&A following the screening. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the screening to start at 8:30 p.m. This event is for ages 18 and over.Thursday, January 31, 8-10 p.m.The Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$5