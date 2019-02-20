Top family and learning events in Los Angeles this week

Master of Social Work Alumni Panel Discussion

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a panel discussion for prospective social work students to a triage workshop, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Students aiming to get a Master of Social Work are invited to hear from alumni and learn about careers in social work. Guests will meet with alumni who graduated in the last five years, and participate in a question-and-answer session.Wednesday, Feb. 20, 5-7 p.m.USC Suzanne Dworak, Peck School of Social Work, 669 W. 34th St., Room 340FreeIf you're interested in taking a gap year before college, check out a fair to learn about gap year programs around the globe. The event will kick off with a presentation from 6-6:45 p.m., followed by the fair.Thursday, Feb. 21, 6-8:30 p.m.Harvard-Westlake School, 3700 Coldwater Canyon, Studio CityFreeParents who are interested in teaching their children about predator awareness safety can check out a workshop by author and children's advocate Pattie Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald will cover topics like what to do when your child gets lost in a public place, the "stranger danger" concept, physical boundaries and how your child can spot a "tricky person."Saturday, Feb. 23, 2-4 p.m.Eagle Rock City Hall, 2035 Colorado Blvd.$8 (for parents only)Learn how to swiftly determine the degree of urgency in wounded or ill patients at a hands-on triage workshop Sunday afternoon, followed by a game of Jeopardy. You'll get to hone your skills by playing a game of Legos.Sunday, Feb. 24, 1-3:30 p.m.Los Angeles Fire Department, Station 89, 7063 Laurel Canyon Blvd., North HollywoodFree