Top film events in Los Angeles this week

Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week?When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week. Read on for the week's top film events to add to your calendar.Screamfest Horror Film Festival presents a screening of "Friday the 13th Part II." Choose the $20 admission to receive a complimentary glass of Adrienne King's Crystal Lake wine for those who are 21 and over. Following the screening, Brian Collins of Birth.Movies.Death will moderate a Q&A with the film's stars Adrienne King and Russell Todd and composer Harry Manfredini. Other stars may be announced.Tuesday, January 29, 7:30-9:30 p.m.TCL Chinese 6 Theatres, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.$16 (General Admission - No wine); $20 (General Admission w/Crystal Lake wine)"El Castillo de la Pureza," which translates to "The Castle of Purity," is a 1972 Mexican coming-of-age drama. The film, based on a true story, follows a man who, in an attempt to protect his family from the corrupt world, keeps his wife and children locked away for 18 years while working to produce rat poison. The screening is presented by the Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles.Thursday, January 31, 6-8:30 p.m.CCCM Mexican Center for Culture and Cinematic Arts, 2401 W. Sixth St.FreeThe Secret Movie Club presents a morning screening of "West Side Story," the Academy Award winner that tackles star-crossed lovers and class warfare in a musical New York City setting. Enjoy the epic tale starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno and Richard Beymer in 35mm.Saturday, February 2, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Vista Theatre, 4473 Sunset Dr.$12.75 (Budget Special); $15.50 (Student/Military/Senior (w/valid ID); $20 (Adult). More ticket options available.