Top hip-hop events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

Photo: Globe Theatre/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this week? From the Trapicana Caribbean dance party to an all-ages Mike Sherm show, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Trapicana





Trapicana is a rooftop party at Tree House Lounge. From afrobeats and dance hall to reggaeton and hip-hop, come out and celebrate the sounds of the Caribbean.

When: Friday, December 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Tree House Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Peaches and Cream -- A 2000s R&B and Hip-Hop Party





Flashback to the R&B and hip-hop of the 2000s. Hosted by Nick Nuk'em and Emcee Classiq, enjoy the greatest hits from Usher, Mya, Nelly, OutKast, Ashanti, Dr. Dre and more. This event is for ages 21 and over.

When: Saturday, December 22, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 23, 2 a.m.
Where: Globe Theatre Los Angeles, 740 S. Broadway
Price: Free before 10:30 p.m.; $20 express -- no waiting in line
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mike Sherm live in Los Angeles





Rapper Mike Sherm is performing an all-ages show, presented by High Tolerance Entertainment, Well Connctd and Ice. Guest artists joining him onstage have yet to be announced.

When: Sunday, December 23, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
