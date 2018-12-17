Top hip-hop events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

Trapicana

Peaches and Cream -- A 2000s R&B and Hip-Hop Party

Mike Sherm live in Los Angeles

Looking for the top hip-hop events to check out this week? From the Trapicana Caribbean dance party to an all-ages Mike Sherm show, this week's event lineup offers plenty of options.---Trapicana is a rooftop party at Tree House Lounge. From afrobeats and dance hall to reggaeton and hip-hop, come out and celebrate the sounds of the Caribbean.Friday, December 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.Tree House Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.FreeFlashback to the R&B and hip-hop of the 2000s. Hosted by Nick Nuk'em and Emcee Classiq, enjoy the greatest hits from Usher, Mya, Nelly, OutKast, Ashanti, Dr. Dre and more. This event is for ages 21 and over.Saturday, December 22, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 23, 2 a.m.Globe Theatre Los Angeles, 740 S. BroadwayFree before 10:30 p.m.; $20 express -- no waiting in lineRapper Mike Sherm is performing an all-ages show, presented by High Tolerance Entertainment, Well Connctd and Ice. Guest artists joining him onstage have yet to be announced.Sunday, December 23, 7 p.m.-midnightCatch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$25