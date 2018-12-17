Top hip-hop events in Los Angeles this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Trapicana
Trapicana is a rooftop party at Tree House Lounge. From afrobeats and dance hall to reggaeton and hip-hop, come out and celebrate the sounds of the Caribbean.
When: Friday, December 21, 10 p.m.- Saturday, December 22, 2 a.m.
Where: Tree House Lounge, 686 N. Spring St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Peaches and Cream -- A 2000s R&B and Hip-Hop Party
Flashback to the R&B and hip-hop of the 2000s. Hosted by Nick Nuk'em and Emcee Classiq, enjoy the greatest hits from Usher, Mya, Nelly, OutKast, Ashanti, Dr. Dre and more. This event is for ages 21 and over.
When: Saturday, December 22, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 23, 2 a.m.
Where: Globe Theatre Los Angeles, 740 S. Broadway
Price: Free before 10:30 p.m.; $20 express -- no waiting in line
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Mike Sherm live in Los Angeles
Rapper Mike Sherm is performing an all-ages show, presented by High Tolerance Entertainment, Well Connctd and Ice. Guest artists joining him onstage have yet to be announced.
When: Sunday, December 23, 7 p.m.-midnight
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Price: $25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets