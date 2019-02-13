Top kid-friendly deals and events in Santa Ana this week

From a Lunar New Year celebration to a deal on archery dodgeball, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Celebrate The Year Of The Pig at MainPlace Mall!
First, the MainPlace Mall is hosting a Lunar New Year celebration for the Year of the Pig on Saturday. The free family-friendly event will include face painting, stilt walkers, calligraphy artists, Korean Fan Dancers, a Wishing Tree, a Traditional Lion Dance and more.
When: Saturday, Feb. 16, 12 p.m.-3 p
Where: 2800 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705
Price: Free
52% Off an Intro Indoor Rock-Climbing Class
Next, in this deal, through Groupon, score an introductory indoor rock climbing class at Sender One Climbing. With 25,000 square feet, climbers can learn how to rope climb many different walls and boulders. Classes are for ages 14 and older.
Where: 1441 S. Village Way, Southeast Industrial District
Price: $26 (33 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 50% Off Archery Dodgeball at Arrow Tag OC
Also from Groupon, this deal lets players hide, duck and shoot during a game of archery dodgeball at Arrow Tag OC.
Using foam-topped arrows, players battle each other while using various barriers to shield themselves from the flying nerf objects. All players are required to wear protective masks. Click here for more information.
Where: 3400 Warner Ave., South Harbor
Price: $15 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 41% Off Trampoline Park Packages at Rockin' Jumps
Lastly, get some air and indulge in games of basketball, dodgeball, rock wall climbing and other activities with this deal, through Groupon, to save on various jump packages at Rockin' Jumps.
The venue also hosts birthday parties. Participants can vault off a trampoline launch pad into a huge stunt air bag or finesse their way through laser beams in the Laser Maze. For more information, click on the link below or here to visit the company website.
Where: 1411 Village Way, Southeast Industrial District
Price: $18 (28 percent discount off regular price)
