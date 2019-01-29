ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top music events in Los Angeles this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From rhythm and blues to Latin jazz, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Croosh Live





On Thursday night, head over to Catch One for Croosh's first Los Angeles concert. The producer, rapper and singer-songwriter, whose real name is Jamir Malek, performs everything from "ambient acoustic ballads to bass-heavy distorted trap to uptempo neo-soul," according to the promoter.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Price: $20

'An Evening of Classic Broadway'





Tonight, treat yourself to an evening of Broadway tunes at Rockwell: Table & Stage. Music director Brad Ellis (from the TV series "Glee") will lead the singers from Fraser Entertainment Group.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 8 p.m.
Where: Rockwell: Table & Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave.
Price: $7.50 - $12.50

Marsha Ambrosius





On Thursday, take in some R&B with singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius. She's worked with Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys, Kanye West and Nas and her album "Nyla," which debuted in 2018, made multiple critics' "best of" lists.

When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 8 p.m.
Where: The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd.
Price: $13.50-$49.50

Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra





On Saturday, groove along with Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at The Soraya. His music is a nod to the influence of his father, Latin jazz musician, arranger and bandleader Chico O'Farrill.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.
Where: The Soraya - Great Hall, 18111 Nordhoff St.
Price: $24

'80s Prom Party





Finally, calling all '80s ladies (and dudes who wore those Members Only jackets and skinny ties), relive the good old days and dance to the music of various '80s cover bands. The event takes place at the Music Box at Fonda Theatre. Dress appropriately

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m.
Where: Fonda Theatre, 6126 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $30

