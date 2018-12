Top music events to check out in Los Angeles this week

TRAP Karaoke at Catch One

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic

Broadway hits at the Rockwell

Old World jazz at the Catalina Bar and Grill

A tribute to Dinah Washington

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.From a funkadelic performance to a soothing jazz ensemble, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---On Friday, head over to the Catch One nightclub for TRAP Karaoke -- a 21 and over event founded by musical festival organizer Jason Mowatt, says the group on its website, "who envisioned a "'user-generated concert' experience, that places fans at the center of the concert experience."Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, 12 a.m.Catch One, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.$20 (Early Bird)Return to Catch One on Saturday for a performance by George Clinton and his Parliament Funkadelic collective, along with special guest DJ Peanut Butter Wolf and more.Saturday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 12 a.m.Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.$35 (General Admission)Tonight, enjoy an evening of classic Broadway show tunes at the Rockwell: Table and Stage in Los Feliz Village. A dynamic group of singers -- courtesy of Fraser Entertainment Group -- will showcase hits from both classic shows and lesser-known Broadway musicals.Monday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.Rockwell: Table and Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave.$10 (Regular Seating). More ticket options available.Tuesday night, enjoy a live jazz and cabaret show at the Catalina Bar and Grill. Along with its Old World charm, the venue will also showcase a decadent dining experience and the Gina Saputo Jazz Quartet.Tuesday, Dec. 11, 8:30 p.m.Catalina Bar and Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd.$9Last but not least, head over to The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center for a staged musical tribute to Dinah Washington, featuring acclaimed jazz singer Barbara Morrison as the "Queen of the Blues."Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Suite 101$20