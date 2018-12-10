ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top music events to check out in Los Angeles this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a funkadelic performance to a soothing jazz ensemble, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

TRAP Karaoke at Catch One





On Friday, head over to the Catch One nightclub for TRAP Karaoke -- a 21 and over event founded by musical festival organizer Jason Mowatt, says the group on its website, "who envisioned a "'user-generated concert' experience, that places fans at the center of the concert experience."

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, 12 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.
Price: $20 (Early Bird)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic





Return to Catch One on Saturday for a performance by George Clinton and his Parliament Funkadelic collective, along with special guest DJ Peanut Butter Wolf and more.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 12 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Price: $35 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Broadway hits at the Rockwell





Tonight, enjoy an evening of classic Broadway show tunes at the Rockwell: Table and Stage in Los Feliz Village. A dynamic group of singers -- courtesy of Fraser Entertainment Group -- will showcase hits from both classic shows and lesser-known Broadway musicals.

When: Monday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.
Where: Rockwell: Table and Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave.
Price: $10 (Regular Seating). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Old World jazz at the Catalina Bar and Grill





Tuesday night, enjoy a live jazz and cabaret show at the Catalina Bar and Grill. Along with its Old World charm, the venue will also showcase a decadent dining experience and the Gina Saputo Jazz Quartet.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Catalina Bar and Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd.
Price: $9
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A tribute to Dinah Washington





Last but not least, head over to The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center for a staged musical tribute to Dinah Washington, featuring acclaimed jazz singer Barbara Morrison as the "Queen of the Blues."

When: Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
Where: The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Suite 101
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
