Top music events to check out in Los Angeles this week

From a funkadelic performance to a soothing jazz ensemble, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
TRAP Karaoke at Catch One
On Friday, head over to the Catch One nightclub for TRAP Karaoke -- a 21 and over event founded by musical festival organizer Jason Mowatt, says the group on its website, "who envisioned a "'user-generated concert' experience, that places fans at the center of the concert experience."
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, 12 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 W. Pico Blvd.
Price: $20 (Early Bird)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic
Return to Catch One on Saturday for a performance by George Clinton and his Parliament Funkadelic collective, along with special guest DJ Peanut Butter Wolf and more.
When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 16, 12 a.m.
Where: Catch One, 4067 Pico Blvd.
Price: $35 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Broadway hits at the Rockwell
Tonight, enjoy an evening of classic Broadway show tunes at the Rockwell: Table and Stage in Los Feliz Village. A dynamic group of singers -- courtesy of Fraser Entertainment Group -- will showcase hits from both classic shows and lesser-known Broadway musicals.
When: Monday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m.
Where: Rockwell: Table and Stage, 1714 N. Vermont Ave.
Price: $10 (Regular Seating). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Old World jazz at the Catalina Bar and Grill
Tuesday night, enjoy a live jazz and cabaret show at the Catalina Bar and Grill. Along with its Old World charm, the venue will also showcase a decadent dining experience and the Gina Saputo Jazz Quartet.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Catalina Bar and Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd.
Price: $9
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
A tribute to Dinah Washington
Last but not least, head over to The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center for a staged musical tribute to Dinah Washington, featuring acclaimed jazz singer Barbara Morrison as the "Queen of the Blues."
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 7 p.m.
Where: The Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Center, 4305 Degnan Blvd., Suite 101
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets