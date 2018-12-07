ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top outdoor deals and events in Newport Beach this week

Photo: Marina Khrapova/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some fresh air?

From a holiday lights cruise of Newport Harbor to a deal for a fishing trip, there's plenty to do when it comes to outdoor activities coming up in Newport Beach this week. Read on for a rundown.
Holiday Lights Cruises: Newport Harbor





First, hop on board a 75-minute Holiday Lights Cruise and take in Newport Beach's Christmastime light displays from boats, homes, docks and businesses along the harbor. The elaborate displays include rooftop scenes, dancing Christmas trees and more.

When: Friday, Dec. 7, 8:30 p.m.
Where: Davey's Locker Ships, 400 Main St.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Rent a boat from Newport Fun Tours





Next, Groupon has a deal to save up to 49 percent off the original price of a 90-minute electric boat rental from Newport Fun Tours. The boats seat up to eight passengers, and the company says they are the perfect vehicle to take in views of the sandy beaches and waterfront mansions.

Where: 2901 W. Coast Highway, Newport Beach
Price: $69 (49 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Friday night DJ cruise





In this Groupon deal, guests can purchase a Friday night DJ cruise aboard the 65-foot Deo Juvante yacht. There are deals for one or two people and with or without drinks included.

Where: 3101 W. Coast Highway, Mariners Mile
Price: $19.50-$51 (up to 60 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Fishing trip from Davey's Locker





The last deal is for a three-quarter day fishing trip to fish for yellowtail, bonito, barracuda and much more. Ticket purchase includes bait, a meal, rod rental, tackle pack and a one-day fishing license. Junior vouchers are good for ages 12 and under.

Where: 400 Main St., Newport Beach
Price: $37-$70 (up to 56 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
