Top seasonal and holiday events in Los Angeles this week

From trick-or-treating to holiday-themed puppy pictures, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Los Angeles. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Westfield Topanga Halloween Trick-or-Treat
Fun trick-or-treating for children 12 years old and under at participating stores at Westfield Topanga & The Village. Take pictures with costumed characters around the mall. This event is free; bring your own trick-or-treating bags.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Westfield Topanga & The Village, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Reunion Halloween Fundraising Party
Communicate with the beyond at this Halloween fundraising party that benefits Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions. Enjoy live performances, music, dancing, drinks and more. Expect performances from The Commons, Carmina Escobar, Miss Modular, Xandao and V.I.T.R.I.O.L.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 1, 1 a.m.
Where: LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions), 6522 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Halloween at Madame Tussauds
Put on your creepiest costume for French Tuesdays' Halloween party at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. There will be a DJ, dancing and other entertainment.
When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 1, 1 a.m.
Where: Madame Tussauds Hollywood, 6933 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Howliday Pet Photos
Bring your puppy to the holiday-themed photo booths at Healthy Spot's Marina Del Rey and Beverly Grove locations. You'll get a complimentary picture with any purchase. The first 50 dogs will get a holiday-themed cookie from Bosco & Roxy's. All dogs must be vaccinated and remain on leash. First come, first served.
When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 12-5 p.m.
Where: Healthy Spot, 4718 Lincoln Blvd. and 8126 Beverly Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register for Marina Del Rey
Click here for more details, and to register for Beverly Grove