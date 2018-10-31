Top seasonal and holiday events in Los Angeles this week

Westfield Topanga Halloween Trick-or-Treat

Reunion Halloween Fundraising Party

Halloween at Madame Tussauds

Howliday Pet Photos

'Tis the season to celebrate.From trick-or-treating to holiday-themed puppy pictures, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Los Angeles. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Fun trick-or-treating for children 12 years old and under at participating stores at Westfield Topanga & The Village. Take pictures with costumed characters around the mall. This event is free; bring your own trick-or-treating bags.Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.Westfield Topanga & The Village, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd.FreeCommunicate with the beyond at this Halloween fundraising party that benefits Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions. Enjoy live performances, music, dancing, drinks and more. Expect performances from The Commons, Carmina Escobar, Miss Modular, Xandao and V.I.T.R.I.O.L.Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 1, 1 a.m.LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions), 6522 Hollywood Blvd.$10Put on your creepiest costume for French Tuesdays' Halloween party at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. There will be a DJ, dancing and other entertainment.Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 1, 1 a.m.Madame Tussauds Hollywood, 6933 Hollywood Blvd.$35Bring your puppy to the holiday-themed photo booths at Healthy Spot's Marina Del Rey and Beverly Grove locations. You'll get a complimentary picture with any purchase. The first 50 dogs will get a holiday-themed cookie from Bosco & Roxy's. All dogs must be vaccinated and remain on leash. First come, first served.Saturday, Nov. 3, 12-5 p.m.Healthy Spot, 4718 Lincoln Blvd. and 8126 Beverly Blvd.Free