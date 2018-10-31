ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Top seasonal and holiday events in Los Angeles this week

Photo: rawpixel on Unsplash

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate.

From trick-or-treating to holiday-themed puppy pictures, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Los Angeles. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Westfield Topanga Halloween Trick-or-Treat





Fun trick-or-treating for children 12 years old and under at participating stores at Westfield Topanga & The Village. Take pictures with costumed characters around the mall. This event is free; bring your own trick-or-treating bags.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Westfield Topanga & The Village, 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Reunion Halloween Fundraising Party




Communicate with the beyond at this Halloween fundraising party that benefits Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions. Enjoy live performances, music, dancing, drinks and more. Expect performances from The Commons, Carmina Escobar, Miss Modular, Xandao and V.I.T.R.I.O.L.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 1, 1 a.m.
Where: LACE (Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions), 6522 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Halloween at Madame Tussauds





Put on your creepiest costume for French Tuesdays' Halloween party at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. There will be a DJ, dancing and other entertainment.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 1, 1 a.m.
Where: Madame Tussauds Hollywood, 6933 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $35
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Howliday Pet Photos





Bring your puppy to the holiday-themed photo booths at Healthy Spot's Marina Del Rey and Beverly Grove locations. You'll get a complimentary picture with any purchase. The first 50 dogs will get a holiday-themed cookie from Bosco & Roxy's. All dogs must be vaccinated and remain on leash. First come, first served.

When: Saturday, Nov. 3, 12-5 p.m.
Where: Healthy Spot, 4718 Lincoln Blvd. and 8126 Beverly Blvd.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register for Marina Del Rey

Click here for more details, and to register for Beverly Grove
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineLos Angeles
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 ways to enjoy your week in Irvine on a budget
4 can't-miss events in Los Angeles this week
'Dancing with the Stars' features tricks, treats for 'Halloween Night'
'Megyn Kelly Today' morning show canceled by NBC
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Red flag warning in effect in LA, Ventura counties on Halloween
Person threatens to jump off overpass, shuts down SB 170 Fwy lanes
Police chase ends with 1 in custody in Sylmar
Man sought in remains case also wanted in double murder
LA Port terminal evacuated after explosion inside shipping container
Uber launching new 911 feature in LA
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on train
NC mom accused of abandoning her 2 kids on side of road
Show More
4 men arrested in connection to LA County knock-knock burglaries
MacArthur Park single mom nominated for ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Tiny wasp helps protect California's citrus trees
Study examines how ethnicity affects breast-cancer treatment
5 wounded in South LA drive-by shooting
More News