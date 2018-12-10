ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Travel and outdoor events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Looking to get some fresh air?

From a walking food tour of downtown to a harbor cruise, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.
Food Tour of Downtown Los Angeles





Enjoy a three-hour walking food tour of downtown Los Angeles. You'll hear historical anecdotes of the city while enjoying samples from six stops along the way, including local bakeries, ethnic restaurants and established restaurants.

When: Saturday, December 15, 11 a.m.
Where: Sidewalk Food Tours of Los Angeles, 545 S. Olive St.
Price: $48
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hollywood's Haunted Walking Ghost Tour




Hunt for ghosts on this haunted walking tour of Hollywood. Bring your camera and get ready to hear some spooky stories. You'll even stop at a haunted bar along the way. The tour meets outside of Sweet! Hollywood candy store.

When: Saturday, December 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Sweet! Hollywood (inside Hollywood and Highland Mall), 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'The Amazing Los Angeles Race II'





If you've ever wanted to participate in "The Amazing Race" TV show, this event is for you. Combining sightseeing, puzzle-solving and outdoor activities, "The Amazing Los Angeles Race" sends out teams of two to eight people in a race to the finish line. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided after you complete the race.

When: Sunday, December 16, 11 a.m.
Where: Hollywood Landmarks - Amazing LA Race II, 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $39.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 44 percent off sightseeing harbor tour





Take a 45-minute narrated harbor tour for the chance to spot marine life and visit historic landmarks.

Where: LA Waterfront Cruises, Berth 79, 1150 Nagoya Way
Price: $13.50 for two passengers
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
