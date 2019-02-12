ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Travel and outdoor events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week

Photo: Jack Finnigan/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get some fresh air? From a meetup for travel enthusiasts to a tour of Los Angeles, there's plenty to do when it comes to travel and outdoor activities coming up in Los Angeles this week. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Los Angeles Travel Lovers Happy Hour Meetup





Join Jacki Ueng, Kaila Ueng and other full-time travels to learn how to take your life to the road. Travel enthusiasts and professionals alike can network with other like-minded individuals, share stories or even plan trips together. An economically-pleasing food and drink menu will also be available.

When: Friday, February 15, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Boardner's by La Belle, 1652 N. Cherokee Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

2019 Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show





Need a vacation but don't have the time or effort to plan it yourself? Stop by the LA Travel and Adventure Show to explore vacations from around the world. Explore and plan a trip with a seasoned professional to make sure your next holiday is a perfect one. Travel celebrities like Rick Steves, Pauline Frommer and Samantha Brown will be on site.

When: Saturday, February 16, 10 a.m.- Sunday, February 17, 5 p.m.
Where: Los Angeles Convention Center - HALLS GHJ, 1201 S. Figueroa St.
Price: $11-18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Total LA





Tourists and locals alike can join this walk/bike/ride tour to learn all about Los Angeles that explores some of the top tourist attractions as well as hidden local gems. Expect a ride along the Pacific Ocean, a Farmers Market and a walk through Rodeo Drive.

When: Monday, February 11, 9 a.m.
Where: 6801 Hollywood Blvd.
Price: $62.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
