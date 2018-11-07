ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Travel from Los Angeles to Mexico City on the cheap

Looking for an adventure in one of the world's great megacities, but without the hassle of flying halfway around the world? Mexico City is North America's largest, at over 8 million people (and more than twice that number in the greater metro area).

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums plus extensive art galleries, concert halls and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars and nightlife.

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively-inexpensive flights between Chicago and Mexico City. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.

The cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Mexico City are if you leave on January 28 and return from Mexico on January 31. Volaris currently has tickets for $221, roundtrip.

Volaris also has tickets at that price point in March. If you fly out of Los Angeles on March 16 and return from Mexico City on March 23, Volaris can get you there and back for $221 roundtrip.

Hotels




To plan your accommodations, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
If you're looking to treat yourself, there's The St. Regis Mexico City. Rooms are currently set at $255/night.

The Marquis Reforma Hotel (Paseo de la Reforma 465 Col. Cuauhtemoc)
A second option is The Marquis Reforma Hotel. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $129/night.

This mid-range hotel is located along Paseo de la Reforma, one of Mexico City's main thoroughfares, and is close to the Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.

Restaurants




If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Mexico City's many quality eateries, here are two popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.

Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
One popular dining destination is Panaderia Rosetta, with 4.9 stars from 10 reviews.

"This is the sister bakery to Rosetta," wrote reviewer Leila. "It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries."

Casa de los Azulejos (Av Francisco I. Madero, 4)
Then, there's Casa de los Azulejos.

"As soon as you walk by you will recognize this place by the nice blue and white tiles from Puebla on the facade. It's simply unique," wrote Gianfi."Inside there is a nice and cozy restaurant and market where you can sit and enjoy the nice rooms inside or just take a look around."

Attractions



To round out your trip, Mexico City offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here is the top recommendation, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

Kiosco Morisco de Santa Maria la Ribera (Calle Salvador Diaz Miron S/N)
The top-rated visitor attraction in Mexico City, according to Skyscanner, is Kiosco Morisco de Santa Maria la Ribera.

The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Avenida Juarez y Eje Lazaro Cardenas)
The Palacio de Bellas Artes is another popular destination.

Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more. Its construction began in 1904 but took three decades to complete due to the Mexican Revolution and complications during the building process.

"The place in itself is a beauty," wrote visitor Analu. "The lobby feels like you've stepped back in time. The museum is well worth the visit."

Memory and Tolerance Museum (Museo Memoria y Tolerancia)
Finally, spend some time at Memory and Tolerance Museum (Museo Memoria y Tolerancia).
