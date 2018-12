Travel from Los Angeles to Prague on the cheap | Hoodline

Flight deals to Prague

This year, Prague is celebrating its 100th birthday. As such, the New York Times named the Czech Republic's capital one of 2018's top destinations. Bisected by the Vltava River, "the City of a Hundred Spires" is known for its Old Town Square, colorful baroque buildings, Gothic churches and its medieval Astronomical Clock, which gives an animated hourly show. Besides the stunning architecture, there are also enough local libations and delightful dishes to appease any traveler.Whether you're trying to jet set ASAP or you're looking to plan your trip around the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Los Angeles and Prague, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Prague, to get you started on planning your ideal get-away.Currently, the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Prague are if you leave on February 1 and return from Czech Republic on February 10. Norwegian currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $449.There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Los Angeles on March 7 and return from Prague on March 11, Norwegian can get you there and back for $492 roundtrip.Regarding where to stay, here are two of Prague's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, consider The Louren Hotel . The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $92.Another option is The Sophie's Hostel . The 4.8-star hostel has rooms for $16/night. The Czech National Museum, Czech Technical University, Wenceslas Square Prague and the National Theatre are area attractions.Don't miss Prague's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.Let's start with the basics: where to get a drink and quick bite to eat. For a popular option, check out Potrefena Husa Hybernska , which has an average of five stars out of seven reviews on Skyscanner."This restaurant is great especially for students and backpackers and budget travelers," wrote visitor Emily. "When I was studying in Prague, this was often the restaurant of choice for my friends and I. The restaurant ambiance is cozy, especially in winter."If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to SaSaZu , with 4.9 stars from seven reviews."Both a club and high-end Asian fusion restaurant, a night at stylish SaSaZu is always an unforgettable experience," wrote reviewer Clare. "Food is inspired by dishes from Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, and after dinner the party gets started around 10 p.m."Finally, there's Maly Buddha "You best get into Maly Buddha and fill up on healthy Vietnamese fare," wrote Gregory. "Great vegetarian options and plenty of vegetables on this menu, which is sometimes an anomaly in Prague."Not sure what to do in Prague, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.First up is The Charles Bridge . Joining the Lesser Side with Old Town, the Charles Bridge is famously the best spot for viewing the Prague Castle.Thousands of people traverse this cobbled bridge every year in search of magic, bohemia and possibly the good luck plaque at the 16th statue. One Club Prague is another popular destination.Enjoy a full daily program, quality sound system and a superb lineup of DJs every night at One Club Prague. Guests can expect some of the best table booths in Prague (bottle service), adjustable tables for any group size, top security and friendly and respectable staff members."Great club, probably the best club in Prague," wrote visitor Martin. "Music is insane and fits a lot of people. Right in the center of Prague, many locals and tourists."Finally, consider checking out Cloud 9 Sky Bar & Lounge Located on the rooftop of the Hilton Prague hotel, the bar offers stunning views over the vibrant city center. Cloud 9 Sky Bar & Lounge offers a wide selection of contemporary cocktails.