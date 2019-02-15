ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Travel watch: Los Angeles to Detroit, and back again

Photo: iStock

By Hoodline
At the heart of the Great Lakes region, Detroit was one of Conde Nast's must-visit destinations for 2018. Not only is Detroit known as a leader of American industry, the city's diverse communities also boast major contributions to music, art and architecture. Detroit was the first U.S. city to be named a "City of Design" by UNESCO, and is known as the home of Motown Records and the birthplace of techno. The city also offers many historic museums and arts institutions.

Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Detroit in the next few months, including some standout hotel options and favorite local attractions.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Flight deals to Detroit




The cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Detroit are if you leave on March 1 and return from Michigan on March 5. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $160, roundtrip.

There are also deals to be had in May. If you fly out of Los Angeles on May 9 and return from Detroit on May 13, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $170 roundtrip.

Top Detroit hotels




To plan your stay, here are some of Detroit's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Atheneum (1000 Brush Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Atheneum. The hotel has a 4.7-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.

Situated in Detroit, this hotel is near the GM Renaissance Center and Ford Field.

The MotorCity Casino Hotel (2901 Grand River Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another 4.7-star option is The MotorCity Casino Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $178/night.

This Detroit casino hotel is near the Masonic Temple and Fox Theatre.

The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit (1114 Washington Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking to treat yourself, try The Westin Book Cadillac Detroit. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $179/night.

This hotel is located close to the airport. Attractions in the neighborhood include Campus Martius Park and Joe Louis Arena.

Top picks for dining and drinking




Detroit has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are two of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.

Green Dot Stables (2200 W. Lafayette Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

For a popular option, check out Green Dot Stables, which has an average of five stars out of six reviews on Skyscanner.

"The menu of Green Dot Stables is very eclectic. One of my favorite meals is the Korean slider, which includes kimchi and peanut butter," wrote visitor Kenny.

New Parthenon Restaurant (547 Monroe Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Another can't-miss eatery is New Parthenon Restaurant, with five stars from five reviews.

"This is my favorite place to go to in Greektown. The starting dish is flaming cheese and then, of course, get the lamb for your entree," wrote reviewer Richard.

What to see and do in Detroit




Not sure what to do in Detroit, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Ford Field (2000 Brush St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is Ford Field.

Not a stranger to huge events, Detroit's Ford Field hosted Super Bowl XL in 2006. Its maximum capacity ranges from 65,000 to 80,000 spectators, depending on the event.

The Detroit Institute of Arts (5200 Woodward Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

The Detroit Institute of Arts is another popular destination.

Visit the Detroit Institute of Arts for a chance to immerse yourself in beautiful artwork and robust collections. The museum features over 60,000 pieces, including collections from America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

"What a fantastic house of art and culture," wrote visitor Dj. "This has to be one of the most unique and special museums in the USA. ... A must stop for all visiting or living in Detroit."

The Henry Ford Museum (20900 Oakwood Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, spend some time at The Henry Ford Museum in nearby Dearborn.

The museum is full of exhibits that range from early aviation to famous inventions. Car-related pieces include Ronald Reagan's limousine and the last known 1896 Duryea model.

This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
