Travel watch: Los Angeles to Tucson, and back again

Whether you're trying to get away ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Los Angeles and Tucson, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants and attractions in Tucson, to get you started on planning your ideal get-away.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Flight deals to Tucson
The cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Tucson are if you leave on Jan. 29 and return from Arizona on Feb. 2. American Airlines currently has tickets for $145, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Los Angeles on March 2 and return from Tucson on March 5, American Airlines can get you there and back for $147 roundtrip.
Top Tucson hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Tucson's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa (3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $199.
Dining options at JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa include six bars and restaurants. Recreational amenities include Starr Pass Golf Club with 27 holes of championship golf plus on-site pools, a waterslide, lazy river and the Hashani Spa.
The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa (3800 E. Sunrise Drive)
There's also the 4.3-star rated The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa. Rooms are currently set at $159/night.
This spa resort is located in the mountains. The Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club and the University of Arizona are local points of interest. Another area attraction is Tohono Chul Park.
The Omni Tucson National Resort (2727 W. Club Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A third option is The Omni Tucson National Resort, which has rooms for $138/night. This Tucson spa hotel is located in the desert, near Omni Tucson National Golf Resort. Another nearby attraction is Tohono Chul Park.
Featured Tucson restaurants
Don't miss Tucson's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Cafe Poca Cosa (110 E. Pennington St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Tucson's most popular restaurants is Cafe Poca Cosa, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 49 reviews on Skyscanner.
"I know of no other restaurant that makes Mexican food so healthy and delicious," wrote visitor Jeanine.
Village Bakehouse (7882 N. Oracle Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Don't forget the essentials: where to get your coffee and dessert fix. For a popular option, check out Village Bakehouse, with five stars from seven reviews.
Serving the region for more than a decade, Village Bakehouse is located in beautiful Oro Valley and features both inside and outdoor patio seating.
Lerua's Fine Mexican Food (2005 E. Broadway Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Lerua's Fine Mexican Food, which has catered to families all over Tucson since its inception in 1922.
Featured local attractions
Tucson is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are a couple of popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Sabino Canyon Recreation Area (5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.
In an area of Arizona that is replete with beautiful natural features and tourist attractions, Sabino Canyon holds the dual distinction of being perhaps the most beautiful and certainly the most popular site for miles around. The chasm in the Santa Catalina Mountains is a destination for both a pleasant sightseeing trip or a strenuous hike. You can also take advantage of one of the narrated tram tours that guides you among the cacti, palo verde trees, rocky outcroppings, steep valley walls and gurgling brooks.
"In the spring, expect to see waterfalls and pools. One of Tucson's truly beautiful areas," wrote visitor June.
Seven Falls (5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's Seven Falls.
"Take the lower Sabino Canyon tram to the Seven Falls trailhead and let the fun begin," wrote visitor Bill. "Take plenty of water and ample snacks so when you arrive at the Seven Falls you can relax, recharge and refuel."