Travel Watch: Visit Las Vegas without breaking the bank

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks, and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools and spas, live shows, and nightlife.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas in the next few months, including some standout hotel options and favorite local attractions.
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Los Angeles and Las Vegas are if you leave on November 28 and return from Nevada on December 1. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $79.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Los Angeles on January 29 and return from Las Vegas on February 1, United can get you there and back for $96 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Las Vegas's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
A second option is The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $149/night.
Restaurants
Don't miss Las Vegas's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Raku (5030 Spring Mountain Road)
One of Las Vegas's most popular restaurants is Raku, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 25 reviews on Skyscanner.
Eat. (707 E. Carson Ave.)
Another popular dining destination is Eat., with five stars from eight reviews.
"Crisp bacon, fluffy eggs and perfectly seasoned potatoes made for a hearty, satisfying breakfast," reviewer Gabrielle wrote.
PublicUs (1126 Fremont St.)
Another options is PublicUs.
"A hipster coffee shop in Downtown Las Vegas with free parking, clean restroom and live plants in a relaxing atmosphere," Nadine wrote.
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Las Vegas, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Las Vegas Strip (South Las Vegas Boulevard)
First up is The Las Vegas Strip.
You'll find four miles of fun, shopping, dining and gambling on the Vegas strip. From the Mandalay Bay in the south to the Stratosphere in the north, "The Strip" is where the action is.
Fountains at Bellagio (3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Fountains at Bellagio is another popular destination.
Fountains shoot 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes until 7 p.m. After that, the spectacular display happens every 15 minutes.
The Fremont Street Experience (425 Fremont St.)
Lastly, spend some time at The Fremont Street Experience.
The Fremont Street Experience is an outdoor pedestrian mall with free entry. Its principle attraction is a massive barrel vault canopy screen that hangs over four of the mall's five blocks. The canopy is famous for its wild light shows that happen every night. The mall includes multiple casinos and museums, the most popular being the Neon Museum.