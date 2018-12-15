ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Troubadour debuts 'A Year Without a Santana-Claus' as holiday show

The Troubadour Theatre Company is back with what's become an annual tradition - a Christmas show unlike any other.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
In the past, it's hosted "It's a Stevie Wonderful Live," "Santa Claus is Coming to Motown," and "Frosty the Snow Manilow."

This year, people will get a taste of "The Year Without a Santana-Claus." It's a piece combining the music of Santa, with the 1970s Claymation TV special "The Year Without A Santa Claus."

Learn more about the special Christmas show with Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio in the video above.
