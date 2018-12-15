The Troubadour Theatre Company is back with what's become an annual tradition - a Christmas show unlike any other.In the past, it's hosted "It's a Stevie Wonderful Live," "Santa Claus is Coming to Motown," and "Frosty the Snow Manilow."This year, people will get a taste of "The Year Without a Santana-Claus." It's a piece combining the music of Santa, with the 1970s Claymation TV special "The Year Without A Santa Claus."Learn more about the special Christmas show with Entertainment Guru George Pennacchio in the video above.