TV Hall of Fame adds 5 new members, including Bob Iger, Seth MacFarlane, Cicely Tyson

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Television Academy has added five new members to its Hall of Fame.
The new honorees include Robert Iger, chairman/CEO of The Walt Disney Co.; Geraldine Laybourne, creator of Nickelodeon and co-founder of Oxygen Media; Seth MacFarlane, the Emmy-winning creator of "Family Guy" and other shows; Cicely Tyson, who won three Emmys over an acting career that spanned six decades; and Jay Sandrich, a five-time Emmy-winning director.
"I've been at this for 45 years," Iger said. "And what I think about the most is that I grew up watching 'The Mickey Mouse Club' as a child. And a professor of mine in school was Rod Serling. And four bosses of mine are members of the Hall of Fame. So I'm just extremely honored to be here. As I look back on this 45-year saga, I think I'm one of the luckiest guys on Earth."
With this 25th class, the Hall of Fame now has more than 150 members.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
